Blackhawks vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
The Calgary Flames (36-26-15, on a four-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-46-6, losers of eight in a row). The game on Tuesday, April 4 starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI.
The Blackhawks have gone 2-8-0 in the past 10 games, putting up 21 total goals (four power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 15.4%). They have given up 36 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Tuesday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Flames 5, Blackhawks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-425)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-3.2)
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks (24-46-6 overall) have posted a record of 8-6-14 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.
- Chicago has earned 10 points (4-11-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals 33 times, earning 43 points from those matchups (20-10-3).
- This season, Chicago has recorded a single power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 5-11-3.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-8-2 (14 points).
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 57 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|18th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|32nd
|14th
|3.08
|Goals Allowed
|3.62
|25th
|2nd
|35.6
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|3rd
|27.2
|Shots Allowed
|33.7
|28th
|19th
|20.6%
|Power Play %
|16.4%
|29th
|8th
|81.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.4%
|20th
Blackhawks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
