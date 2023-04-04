Garrett Mitchell -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on April 4 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate (2022)

  • Mitchell hit .311 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Mitchell got a hit in 13 of 28 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two long balls.
  • Mitchell drove in a run in seven of 28 games last season (25.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In eight of 28 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 5
.364 AVG .176
.429 OBP .222
.568 SLG .176
5 XBH 0
2 HR 0
9 RBI 0
20/5 K/BB 8/1
5 SB 3
Home Away
20 GP 8
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
  • Scherzer (1-0) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
