Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)
- Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 121st in slugging.
- Winker picked up a base hit in 74 of 136 games last year (54.4%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (16.9%).
- He hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games last year (14 of 136), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Winker drove in a run in 25.0% of his 136 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.3% of those games (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He came around to score 46 times in 136 games (33.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.7%).
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|72
|.203
|AVG
|.232
|.331
|OBP
|.356
|.294
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|34
|48/38
|K/BB
|55/47
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|74
|33 (53.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (55.4%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (21.6%)
|21 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (33.8%)
|4 (6.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.5%)
|10 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (32.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- The Mets will look to Scherzer (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
