Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)
- Tellez collected 116 hits while batting .219.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Tellez picked up a hit in 52.9% of his games last season (81 of 153), with more than one hit in 31 of those contests (20.3%).
- He homered in 19.6% of his games last season (153 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his 153 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 13.1% of those contests (20). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He touched home plate in 55 of 153 games last season, with multiple runs in 11 of those games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.338
|OBP
|.294
|.537
|SLG
|.391
|34
|XBH
|24
|22
|HR
|13
|52
|RBI
|37
|62/41
|K/BB
|59/30
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|42 (55.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (50.6%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (35.1%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.6%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (32.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Scherzer (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets, his second this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 38-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 64th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
