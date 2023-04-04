Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mets.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)
- Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 99th, his on-base percentage ranked 107th, and he was 39th in the league in slugging.
- In 93 of 139 games last year (66.9%) Adames had at least one hit, and in 30 of those contests (21.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a long ball in 20.9% of his games last year (29 of 139), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames picked up an RBI in 58 games last year out of 139 (41.7%), including multiple RBIs in 16.5% of those games (23 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He crossed the plate in 61 of 139 games last year (43.9%), including scoring more than once in 13.7% of his games (19 times).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.235
|AVG
|.241
|.302
|OBP
|.301
|.477
|SLG
|.440
|32
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|13
|48
|RBI
|50
|88/27
|K/BB
|78/25
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|48 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (64.3%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (24.3%)
|34 (49.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (38.6%)
|17 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.1%)
|31 (44.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|27 (38.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season to pace MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
- The Mets will send Scherzer (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
