How to Watch the Bucks vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) play the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) on April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Bucks vs. Bulls with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 36-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
- The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.
- The Bucks record 117.3 points per game, five more points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.
- Milwaukee is 43-7 when scoring more than 112.3 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks post 119.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of four points per contest.
- Milwaukee allows 112.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 114 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Bucks are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (14.7) than when playing on the road (14.8). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to when playing on the road (36.2%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jevon Carter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Pat Connaughton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Grayson Allen
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.