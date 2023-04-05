Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) play the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) on April 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Bucks vs. Bulls with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 36-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 21st.

The Bucks record 117.3 points per game, five more points than the 112.3 the Bulls allow.

Milwaukee is 43-7 when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks post 119.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 115.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of four points per contest.

Milwaukee allows 112.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 114 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Bucks are making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (14.7) than when playing on the road (14.8). However, they sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to when playing on the road (36.2%).

Bucks Injuries