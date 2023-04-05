Jrue Holiday and Nikola Vucevic are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (57-22) and the Chicago Bulls (38-41) meet at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their most recent game against the Wizards, 140-128, on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo led the way with 28 points, and also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 28 11 10 2 1 0 Jrue Holiday 26 9 10 0 0 2 Brook Lopez 20 0 1 1 5 4

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 5.7 assists, shooting 55.3% from the field.

Holiday leads the Bucks at 7.3 assists per game, while also posting 5 rebounds and 19.2 points. He is 10th in the NBA in assists.

Brook Lopez is posting 15.8 points, 1.3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.9 points, 1.5 assists and 9.6 rebounds per contest.

Grayson Allen posts 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 25.6 9.9 6.2 1.2 0.8 0.3 Jrue Holiday 16.5 4.1 6.7 1 0.3 1.7 Bobby Portis 14.7 9.9 0.9 0.2 0.4 1.9 Brook Lopez 16.1 5.6 0.9 0.3 2.2 0.9 Khris Middleton 13.4 3.6 4.5 0.3 0.2 1.2

