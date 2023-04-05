Louis Linwood Voit III Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Louis Linwood Voit III -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 5 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)
- Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.
- Voit picked up a hit in 58.5% of his games last year (79 of 135), with more than one hit in 29 of those games (21.5%).
- He went yard in 21 games a year ago (out of 135 opportunities, 15.6%), going deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Voit picked up an RBI in 46 of 135 games last season (34.1%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.
- He scored a run in 44 of 135 games last year, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|71
|.223
|AVG
|.229
|.298
|OBP
|.318
|.432
|SLG
|.376
|20
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|29
|82/23
|K/BB
|97/33
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|72
|39 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (55.6%)
|10 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (26.4%)
|22 (34.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (30.6%)
|13 (20.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.1%)
|25 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (29.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Peterson (0-1) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
