Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 1:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)
- Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
- In 58.5% of his 135 games last season, Miller picked up a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In five of 135 games last year, he hit a long ball (3.7%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 25.2% of his 135 games a year ago, Miller picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 44 of 135 games last season, with multiple runs in nine of those games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|62
|.221
|AVG
|.262
|.296
|OBP
|.308
|.344
|SLG
|.358
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|24
|43/18
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|70
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (61.4%)
|7 (10.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (35.7%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|19 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Mets allowed 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Peterson (0-1) starts for the Mets, his second this season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up eight hits.
