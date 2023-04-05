On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

Tellez had 116 hits with a .219 batting average.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

In 52.9% of his games last year (81 of 153), Tellez got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2022 (30 of 153), including 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez picked up an RBI in 51 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 20 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.

In 55 of 153 games last year (35.9%) he scored, and in 11 of those games (7.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .231 AVG .208 .338 OBP .294 .537 SLG .391 34 XBH 24 22 HR 13 52 RBI 37 62/41 K/BB 59/30 2 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 77 42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)