Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Rowdy Tellez (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)
- Tellez had 116 hits with a .219 batting average.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 120th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- In 52.9% of his games last year (81 of 153), Tellez got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (20.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2022 (30 of 153), including 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez picked up an RBI in 51 of 153 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 20 of them. He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- In 55 of 153 games last year (35.9%) he scored, and in 11 of those games (7.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.338
|OBP
|.294
|.537
|SLG
|.391
|34
|XBH
|24
|22
|HR
|13
|52
|RBI
|37
|62/41
|K/BB
|59/30
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|42 (55.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (50.6%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (35.1%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.6%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (32.5%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led the league last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
- Peterson (0-1) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
