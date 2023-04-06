The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7) -- who've lost four straight -- host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI
  • Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/26/2023 Blackhawks Canucks 4-2 VAN
1/24/2023 Canucks Blackhawks 5-2 VAN

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 278 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks' 188 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 77 20 17 37 29 32 55.6%
Seth Jones 67 10 23 33 62 45 -
Andreas Athanasiou 76 18 15 33 44 56 37.3%
Jonathan Toews 48 14 16 30 38 32 62.9%
Tyler Johnson 51 11 19 30 21 31 50%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Canucks are conceding 285 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 27th in NHL play.
  • The Canucks rank 12th in the NHL with 257 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In their last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 33 goals during that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 75 37 60 97 45 55 44.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 76 29 47 76 46 56 54.1%
Quinn Hughes 73 7 66 73 42 53 100%
Andrei Kuzmenko 76 37 33 70 25 31 -
Brock Boeser 69 17 36 53 21 23 40%

