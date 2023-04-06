The Vancouver Canucks (34-36-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-6) at Rogers Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI. The Canucks have lost four straight games.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, SNP, and NBCS-CHI Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-225) Blackhawks (+190) -

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 73 games this season, and won 23 (31.5%).

Chicago has entered 48 games this season as an underdog by +190 or more and is 15-33 in those contests.

The Blackhawks have a 34.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 257 (12th) Goals 188 (32nd) 285 (27th) Goals Allowed 278 (25th) 57 (11th) Power Play Goals 36 (29th) 66 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Three of Chicago's past 10 outings have hit the over.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 6.4 goals.

The Blackhawks' 188 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 278 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

Their -90 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

