How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rowdy Tellez and Nolan Arenado will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 10th in MLB play with nine home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Milwaukee is ninth in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.
- The Brewers' .281 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.3 runs per game (38 total runs).
- The Brewers' .371 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 14th in MLB.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee's 2.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.057).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Woodruff (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Justin Steele
|4/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-5
|Away
|Eric Lauer
|Jameson Taillon
|4/3/2023
|Mets
|W 10-0
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Carlos Carrasco
|4/4/2023
|Mets
|W 9-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Max Scherzer
|4/5/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|David Peterson
|4/7/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jack Flaherty
|4/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Jake Woodford
|4/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Zac Gallen
|4/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|4/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Madison Bumgarner
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.