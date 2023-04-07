Rowdy Tellez and Nolan Arenado will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 10th in MLB play with nine home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Milwaukee is ninth in baseball with a .457 slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .281 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Milwaukee has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.3 runs per game (38 total runs).

The Brewers' .371 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Brewers strike out nine times per game to rank 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 2.72 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.057).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Brandon Woodruff Justin Steele 4/2/2023 Cubs W 9-5 Away Eric Lauer Jameson Taillon 4/3/2023 Mets W 10-0 Home Freddy Peralta Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets W 9-0 Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Woodruff Madison Bumgarner

