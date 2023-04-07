(2-4) will take on the (5-1) at American Family Field on Friday, April 7 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 Ks, Jack Flaherty will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +135 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this matchup.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Brewers' matchup against the Cardinals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to take down the Cardinals with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Brian Anderson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won three of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have not played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Cardinals have split the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jesse Winker 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Willy Adames 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Garrett Mitchell 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+270) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +110 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.