Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with nine hits and an OBP of .565, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.056.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is first in slugging.
- Anderson is batting .500 with three homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- In six games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Anderson has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of six games (83.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.33).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Flaherty (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
