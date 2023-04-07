Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 7
On Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Bucks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-8)
|229.5
|-320
|+265
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-7.5)
|229.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Grizzlies (-8)
|229.5
|-345
|+260
|Tipico
|Grizzlies (-4.5)
|-
|-200
|+170
Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies' +315 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while allowing 112.9 per contest (12th in the league).
- The Bucks' +337 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) while giving up 112.9 per outing (12th in league).
- These two teams score a combined 234 points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 225.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Memphis has covered 35 times in 80 matchups with a spread this season.
- Milwaukee is 44-32-4 ATS this year.
Bucks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+285
|+130
|-
|Grizzlies
|+1600
|+600
|-10000
