The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -7.5 -

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 41 of the Bucks' 80 games with a set total.

Milwaukee is 44-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Bucks have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +260.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 27.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Bucks Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 0 0% 116.9 234 112.9 225.8 231 Bucks 0 0% 117.1 234 112.9 225.8 227.5

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Milwaukee has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total five times.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has performed better at home (23-17-0) than on the road (21-19-0).

The Bucks average only 4.2 more points per game (117.1) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (112.9).

Milwaukee is 34-16 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 112.9 points.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 39-41 12-14 36-44 Bucks 44-36 0-0 41-39

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Bucks 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 31-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-16 40-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 32-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 35-18 40-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 45-8

