Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Garrett Mitchell (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell is hitting .300 with a triple, three home runs and two walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 68th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Mitchell will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with three homers in his last games.
- Mitchell has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of six games played this season, and in 13.6% of his plate appearances.
- Mitchell has driven in a run in three games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of six games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.33).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (six total, one per game).
- Flaherty (1-0) pitches for the Cardinals to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
