The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are 8-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bucks 118 - Grizzlies 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 8)
  • Pick OU: Over (229.5)
  • The Bucks' .525 ATS win percentage (42-33-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .450 mark (36-40-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 48.8% of the time this season (39 out of 80). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (36 out of 80).
  • The Grizzlies have a .758 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-15) this season while the Bucks have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-10).

Bucks Performance Insights

  • On offense Milwaukee is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.1 points per game). Defensively it is 12th (112.9 points allowed per game).
  • The Bucks are 12th in the league in assists (25.7 per game) in 2022-23.
  • Beyond the arc, the Bucks are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.
  • In 2022-23, Milwaukee has taken 44.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 55.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.6% of Milwaukee's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 65.4% have been 2-pointers.

