The Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) are 8-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSE Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Grizzlies 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Bucks (+ 8)

Bucks (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (229.5)



The Bucks' .525 ATS win percentage (42-33-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .450 mark (36-40-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 48.8% of the time this season (39 out of 80). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (36 out of 80).

The Grizzlies have a .758 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-15) this season while the Bucks have a .286 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-10).

Bucks Performance Insights

On offense Milwaukee is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.1 points per game). Defensively it is 12th (112.9 points allowed per game).

The Bucks are 12th in the league in assists (25.7 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Bucks are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.

In 2022-23, Milwaukee has taken 44.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 55.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.6% of Milwaukee's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 65.4% have been 2-pointers.

