On Friday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .333 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
  • In four of six games this year (66.7%), Winker has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In four games this season (66.7%), Winker has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.33).
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (six total, one per game).
  • Flaherty (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays without surrendering a hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.