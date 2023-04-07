After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

Tellez collected 116 hits while batting .219.

Among the qualified batters last season, he ranked 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 87th and he was 36th in slugging.

Tellez had a base hit in 81 out of 153 games last season (52.9%), with at least two hits in 31 of those games (20.3%).

In 30 of 153 games last year, he hit a home run (19.6%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Tellez picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games last year (51 of 153), with more than one RBI in 20 of those contests (13.1%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored a run in 35.9% of his games last season (55 of 153), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (7.2%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .231 AVG .208 .338 OBP .294 .537 SLG .391 34 XBH 24 22 HR 13 52 RBI 37 62/41 K/BB 59/30 2 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 77 42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

