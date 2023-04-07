Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Victor Caratini -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on April 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)
- Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Caratini had a hit in 43 of 96 games last season, with multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Including the 96 games he played in last season, he homered in nine of them (9.4%), going deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Caratini drove in a run in 21.9% of his games last season (21 of 96), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 24 of 96 games last year (25.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.142
|AVG
|.266
|.238
|OBP
|.377
|.223
|SLG
|.484
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|20
|33/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (54.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.2%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (28.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|8 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
