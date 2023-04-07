William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
William Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras got a base hit in 63 of 100 games last season (63.0%), with more than one hit in 24 of those contests (24.0%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 17.0% of his games last season (100 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last season (32.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.0%).
- He came around to score 39 times in 100 games (39.0%) last season, including 12 occasions when he scored more than once (12.0%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.363
|.519
|SLG
|.494
|16
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|46/21
|K/BB
|58/19
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|28 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|10 (21.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (26.4%)
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.8%)
|11 (23.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.3%)
|16 (34.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (30.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went five scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
