The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Rowdy Tellez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 10 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks eighth in the majors with a .456 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank fourth in MLB with a .285 team batting average.

Milwaukee is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 42 total runs this season.

The Brewers have the best on-base percentage (.381) in baseball this year.

The Brewers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out just 7.0 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.32 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.065 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Eric Lauer will make his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits against the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Cubs W 9-5 Away Eric Lauer Jameson Taillon 4/3/2023 Mets W 10-0 Home Freddy Peralta Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets W 9-0 Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Woodruff Madison Bumgarner 4/13/2023 Padres - Away Eric Lauer -

