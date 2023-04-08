When the (2-5) go head to head against the (6-1) at American Family Field on Saturday, April 8 at 7:10 PM ET, Jordan Montgomery will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 3).

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Brewers have +135 odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won one of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Brewers have won in each of the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Brewers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Louis Linwood Voit III 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

