On Saturday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson leads Milwaukee with 10 hits and an OBP of .593, plus a team-best slugging percentage of 1.000.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is third in slugging.
  • Anderson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .533 with three homers.
  • Anderson has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In three games this year (42.9%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of seven games (85.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up seven total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Montgomery (1-0) starts for the Cardinals, his second this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
