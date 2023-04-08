The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich has a double and seven walks while batting .192.
  • This year, Yelich has posted at least one hit in three of seven games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.
  • Yelich has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in five of seven games (71.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (seven total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Montgomery (1-0) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
