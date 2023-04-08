Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-5 last time out, take on Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has two doubles and three walks while batting .304.
- Winker has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his seven games this season.
- Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 5.23 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (seven total, one per game).
- Montgomery (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.