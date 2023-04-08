Louis Linwood Voit III -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on April 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)

Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.

Voit reached base via a hit in 79 of 135 games last season (58.5%), including multiple hits in 21.5% of those games (29 of them).

He went yard in 21 games a year ago (out of 135 opportunities, 15.6%), going deep in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Voit picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games last season (46 of 135), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

In 32.6% of his 135 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 71 .223 AVG .229 .298 OBP .318 .432 SLG .376 20 XBH 24 14 HR 8 40 RBI 29 82/23 K/BB 97/33 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 72 39 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (55.6%) 10 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 22 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (30.6%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.1%) 25 (39.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (29.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)