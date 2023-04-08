On Saturday, Owen Miller (on the back of going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Owen Miller At The Plate (2022)

  • Miller hit .243 with 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.
  • In 58.5% of his games last season (79 of 135), Miller got a base hit, and in 21 of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • In five of 135 games last year, he hit a home run (3.7%). He went deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Miller picked up an RBI in 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%), including 13 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 32.6% of his games last year (44 of 135), with two or more runs on nine occasions (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
61 GP 62
.221 AVG .262
.296 OBP .308
.344 SLG .358
15 XBH 18
4 HR 2
27 RBI 24
43/18 K/BB 50/15
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 70
36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (61.4%)
7 (10.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (35.7%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
19 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.4%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Montgomery (1-0) makes the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.