Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 12th in MLB action with 10 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Milwaukee's .423 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Brewers have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.269).

Milwaukee has the No. 9 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (42 total runs).

The Brewers' .364 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Brewers' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 27th in the majors with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.79).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.155).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (1-0) in his second start this season.

In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering two hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Mets W 10-0 Home Freddy Peralta Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets W 9-0 Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets W 7-6 Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals W 4-0 Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals L 6-0 Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen 4/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 4/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Brandon Woodruff Madison Bumgarner 4/13/2023 Padres - Away Eric Lauer Nick Martínez 4/14/2023 Padres - Away Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha

