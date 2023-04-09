When the (3-5) square off against the (6-2) at American Family Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:10 PM ET, Jake Woodford will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 3).

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cardinals have +130 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Woodford - STL (0-1, 12.46 ERA)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.

The Brewers have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Cardinals have come away with one win in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +130.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

