Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brian Anderson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jake Woodford on the mound, on April 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 10 hits and an OBP of .516 to go with a slugging percentage of .833. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Anderson has gotten a hit in seven of eight games this year (87.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this year (37.5%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Woodford (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
