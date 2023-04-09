Bucks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (40-41) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: BSWI and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-2.5
|-
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 42 of the Bucks' 81 games with a set total.
- Milwaukee is 44-37-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bucks have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win three times (21.4%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Bucks vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|0
|0%
|112.8
|229.9
|111.5
|224.7
|223.8
|Bucks
|0
|0%
|117.1
|229.9
|113.2
|224.7
|227.5
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Milwaukee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Bucks' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Milwaukee has a better winning percentage at home (.561, 23-18-0 record) than away (.525, 21-19-0).
- The Bucks score an average of 117.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 111.5 the Raptors give up.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, Milwaukee is 35-17 against the spread and 44-8 overall.
Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|42-39
|24-20
|43-38
|Bucks
|44-37
|3-9
|42-39
Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Bucks
|112.8
|117.1
|23
|6
|23-13
|35-17
|26-10
|44-8
|111.5
|113.2
|5
|14
|37-19
|28-14
|37-19
|36-6
