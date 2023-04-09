When the Toronto Raptors (40-41) and Milwaukee Bucks (58-23) match up at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, Jakob Poeltl and Bobby Portis will be two players to watch.

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks dropped their previous game to the Grizzlies, 137-114, on Friday. Lindell Wigginton starred with 25 points, and also had five boards and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lindell Wigginton 25 5 11 0 1 4 Jae Crowder 24 1 0 2 0 4 Goran Dragic 14 6 4 0 0 4

Bucks Players to Watch

Portis gives the Bucks 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Bucks get 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jevon Carter.

Joe Ingles is averaging 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Goran Dragic is averaging 6.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor.

MarJon Beauchamp gets the Bucks 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 20.9 7.8 4.7 1.1 0.6 0.2 Jrue Holiday 15.5 4.1 6.4 1.0 0.1 1.8 Brook Lopez 16.1 5.8 0.8 0.2 2.1 0.8 Bobby Portis 14.4 9.4 0.9 0.3 0.2 2.3 Khris Middleton 9.8 2.8 3.3 0.3 0.0 0.7

