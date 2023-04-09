Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cardinals - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Jesse Winker, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .304 with two doubles and three walks.
- Winker has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Winker has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Cardinals surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Woodford (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
