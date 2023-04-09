After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jake Woodford) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .273 with three walks.
  • Contreras is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in all six games this year, but never more than one.
  • In six games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.56 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
  • Woodford (0-1) gets the start for the Cardinals, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
