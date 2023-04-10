Blackhawks vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) on April 10 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-305)
|Blackhawks (+255)
|-
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 75 games this season, and won 23 (30.7%).
- Chicago is 7-17 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +255 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 28.2% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|231 (24th)
|Goals
|191 (32nd)
|210 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|288 (27th)
|53 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (29th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (18th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has gone over the total in three of its last 10 outings.
- Over their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 4.8 goals, 1.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 191 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 288 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th.
- Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -97.
