When the (7-2) match up with the (6-4) at Chase Field on Monday, April 10 at 9:40 PM ET, Wade Miley will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 3).

The favored Diamondbacks have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +120. A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (0-1, 7.59 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Brewers' matchup against the Diamondbacks but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to take down the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Willy Adames hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Brewers have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brian Anderson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Garrett Mitchell 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+270)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -105 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.