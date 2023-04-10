After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Mitchell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

  • Mitchell is batting .286 with a double, a triple, three home runs and two walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 75th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
  • Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), with at least two hits three times (37.5%).
  • In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Mitchell has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 5.28 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Gallen (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.