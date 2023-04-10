On Monday, Louis Linwood Voit III (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)

Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.

Voit picked up a base hit in 79 out of 135 games last year (58.5%), with multiple hits in 29 of those games (21.5%).

He homered in 15.6% of his games in 2022 (21 of 135), including 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Voit picked up an RBI in 46 of 135 games last season (34.1%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in seven games.

He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 71 .223 AVG .229 .298 OBP .318 .432 SLG .376 20 XBH 24 14 HR 8 40 RBI 29 82/23 K/BB 97/33 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 72 39 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (55.6%) 10 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 22 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (30.6%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.1%) 25 (39.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (29.2%)

