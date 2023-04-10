The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .160.
  • Tellez has a hit in four of seven games played this season (57.1%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Tellez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • The Diamondbacks give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Gallen (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (7.59), 79th in WHIP (1.594), and 49th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
