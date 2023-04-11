The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-30-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-49-6), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-450) Blackhawks (+360) -

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have won 23, or 30.3%, of the 76 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Chicago has been at least a +360 moneyline underdog six times this season, and lost each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 21.7% chance to win.

Blackhawks vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 257 (16th) Goals 193 (32nd) 255 (19th) Goals Allowed 292 (27th) 60 (10th) Power Play Goals 37 (29th) 54 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (18th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Three of Chicago's past 10 games have gone over the total.

Over their past 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, 1.0 goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (193 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks' 292 total goals allowed (3.6 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Their -99 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

