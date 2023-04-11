(7-3) will take on the (7-4) at Chase Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 strikeouts, Corbin Burnes will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Diamondbacks are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Brewers (-140). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (0-1, 9.64 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

The Brewers have a record of 2-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 5-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Brian Anderson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Willy Adames 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.