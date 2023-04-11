Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
On Tuesday, Brian Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .447 this season while batting .333 with seven walks and eight runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), Anderson has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 7.9% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (30.0%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks allow the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
