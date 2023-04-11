On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich has a double, a home run and seven walks while hitting .231.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Yelich has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in 60.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.78 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Kelly (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
