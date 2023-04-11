Garrett Mitchell Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Garrett Mitchell, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Garrett Mitchell At The Plate
- Mitchell leads Milwaukee in total hits (nine) this season while batting .300 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In six of nine games this season (66.7%) Mitchell has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (44.4%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Kelly (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
