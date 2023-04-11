William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
William Contreras -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has a double and three walks while batting .310.
- Contreras will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last outings.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in all eight games this year, with more than one hit once.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has not scored a run this year.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.78).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Kelly (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
