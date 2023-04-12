Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 12
Wednesday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-5) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (8-3) at 3:40 PM ET (on April 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Diamondbacks, so it should be a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Drey Jameson (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk will get the nod for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 5.0 runs per game (55 total runs).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 2.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 7
|Cardinals
|W 4-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jack Flaherty
|April 8
|Cardinals
|L 6-0
|Eric Lauer vs Jordan Montgomery
|April 9
|Cardinals
|W 6-1
|Freddy Peralta vs Jake Woodford
|April 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Wade Miley vs Zac Gallen
|April 11
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|April 12
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Janson Junk vs Drey Jameson
|April 13
|@ Padres
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Nick Martínez
|April 14
|@ Padres
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Michael Wacha
|April 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Wade Miley vs Seth Lugo
|April 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Yu Darvish
|April 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Chris Flexen
