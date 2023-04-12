(7-5) will match up with the (8-3) at Chase Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 8 strikeouts, Drey Jameson will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+110). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson - ARI (2-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Janson Junk - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Brewers have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jesse Winker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st Win NL Central -130 - 1st

